media release: Join Urban Tree Alliance for a Tree Walk!

Curious about the trees in your neighborhood? Want to learn more about how they benefit our community? Come explore with the Urban Tree Alliance on a guided Tree Walk!

We'll take a stroll through local green spaces, identify various tree species, and share tips on how to care for urban trees. Whether you're a tree enthusiast or just love nature, this is a perfect way to connect with your urban forest!

All ages welcome! Let’s grow our appreciation for urban trees together.