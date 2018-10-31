press release: To celebrate its first Halloween on Wednesday Oct. 31, Bierock will don a costume, so to speak. The new Madison bar and restaurant will transform into Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons. Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., exterior decoration will noticeably mimic Homer's favorite watering hole from the animated television series.

And patrons are encouraged to dress as their favorite Simpsons character, because the staff certainly will.

"We wanted to do something fun for Halloween, and The Simpsons appeals to multiple generations," said owner Amanda Carriveau. "So we thought this promotion would be something many of our customers will enjoy."

The highlight of the evening will be a Simpsons-themed Treehouse of Horrors trivia, hosted by League Trivia of Madison and starting at 7:30 p.m.

Free to play, prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place teams, which include gift certificates to Bierock.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and Bierock will also be extending their hours that day, keeping doors open until midnight to enjoy the revelry. So come on out, Springfield! Err, Madison.