Treemo, Jourdan Hines, Chuck Monax

× Expand Treemo

press release: Join us for a ragtag performance featuring TREEMO, Jourdan Hines, and Chuck Monax (of the Folk Song Field Guide) in a "not quite holiday show." There will be plenty of rockin' folk music to go around including a sprinkling of zany holiday tunes just for good measure. It will be an all-around, almost-festive event with tons of #feelgoodmusic and merry friends.

Help us spread some holiday cheer, bring a non-perishable food item to go to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and for every donation, you get your name in a drawing to win stocking stuffers. We'll be giving away candy, holiday treats, band merch, lumps of coal, and more!

So tell your friends, even your Grinchiest of humbug pals to join us for our not-so-festive, almost-holiday show and help spread some kindness.

7:00 PM till 10:00 PM , 12/16/2018, Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$5 suggested donation at the door