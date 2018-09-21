Trek Cyclocross World Cup

press release: On the heels of a successful inaugural year, Trek Bicycle has been selected to host its second Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Waterloo September 23, 2018. The full weekend of racing along with the Trek CX Cup, September 21-23, 2018 will once again welcome the world’s best professional and amateur cyclocross athletes to Trek’s backyard World Cup course. The announcement of Trek’s second World Cup was made by the UCI on the lead up to the 2018 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships being held in Valkenburg, Netherlands.

After making history as the first—and only—World Cup to offer equal payouts to the men’s and women’s fields, Trek will once again be offering equal prize money to the 2018 fields. Other athlete-friendly amenities such as coffee provided by 2017 and 2018 Trek CX Cup partner Segafredo, free parking, a packed slate of amateur racing, and special post-race events will also return for 2018. While the event will feature many of the more popular aspects of last year, numerous upgrades are in the works for 2018 including an all-new course with new features and challenges planned for athletes. Registration for the Trek CX Cup will open in May.

“You wouldn’t believe the whiteboard right now,” said Trek’s Events Manager Jon Vick. “As much as we were happy with how last year went, there’s still so many ways that we can make it better for the fans, spectators, and athletes. We can’t wait to host the cyclocross world again.”

After welcoming over 2,000 athletes to the sweltering 2017 edition of the Trek CX Cup, Trek has big plans to ensure an even bigger and better event for 2018. Returning for another year will be the popular Legends Races—costumed races featuring some of cycling’s biggest personalities. Will “Guy dressed as a cow” return to once again challenge 2-time World Champion Sven Nys for the finish line? Only time will tell.