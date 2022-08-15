media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Trent Jamieson and Kathleen Jennings for a conversation on Trent's newest book, The Stone Road!

This is the story of Jean, a young woman whose Nan neglected to teach her why the dead speak to beneath her feet, and why monsters weep at the borders of their town, and why a graceful, golden man is so eager to claim her. Now, her education must be rushed if Jean is to become this town's next Walker and save those she loves from the mind-burning magic of Furnace, a devastating thing that awoke the day she was born. Aching, bittersweet, triumphant, magical.

Trent Jamieson is a multi-award winning Australian novelist and short story writer. He is the author of Day Boy, the Death Works series, and the Nightbound Land duology. When he’s not writing, Trent works as a bookseller at Avid Reader in Brisbane.

Kathleen Jennings is an illustrator and writer based in Brisbane, Australia. As an illustrator, she has won one World Fantasy Award (and been a finalist three other times), and has been shortlisted once for the Hugos, and once for the Locus Awards, as well as winning a number of Ditmars. As a writer, she has won a British Fantasy Award (the Sydney J Bounds Award) and two Ditmars and been shortlisted for World Fantasy Awards, the Courier-Mail People’s Choice Book of the Year Award, the Crawford Award, the Australian Shadows Award, the Eugie Foster Memorial Award, and several Aurealis Awards.