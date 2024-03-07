media release: Stop by Garver Canvas to explore the next art exhibition on view! Trent Miller's "The Idea Factory" will be featured March 7, 2024 - May 12, 2024. Join Trent on March 15th for a reception celebrating his exhibit.

Garver Canvas will be transformed into The Idea Factory from mid-March to mid-May 2024. The Idea Factory is an exhibition, residency, and social experiment with artist Trent Miller. It is the first physical manifestation of an idea that presented itself on Oct. 13, 2022. Miller sees Garver Canvas as a space for continued experimentation and making, not a static environment. The Idea Factory will accept applications for new members during open hours.

Anyone can join The Idea Factory. Membership is not limited by age or location. Perks include a hand printed Idea Factory card, access to special art, gatherings, and an opportunity to participate in an upcoming Idea Factory members art exhibition.

Learn more about attending "Open Studio" and "Project Days" with Trent by visiting his website:

www.trentmillerart.com/theideafactory

Gallery Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6pm; Friday: Noon – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 6pm; Sunday: Noon – 4pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1161756101460942/