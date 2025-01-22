Trever Hagen, Thomas Wincek, Andrew Fitzpatrick

media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM

* Trever Hagen (solo trumpet & electronics)

* + a collaborative set with Thomas Wincek & Andrew Fitzpatrick

Trever Hagen is a trumpeter exploring improvisation with no-input feedback mixing, noise, laptops, field recordings, homemade mics, and trumpet preparations. He has collaborated with Bon Iver, Mouse on Mars, Marijuana Deathsquads, and more, and is a member of the trio Heavy MakeUp along with Edie Brickell and CJ Camerieri.

Thomas Wincek has composed, recorded and toured the world with bands including Volcano Choir, All Tiny Creatures, Emotional Joystick, Collections of Colonies of Bees, and Field Report. His solo music is a digital, generative, improvised representation of minimalist orchestral music, bound with a distorted reflection of non-genre specific dance music.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, he has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.