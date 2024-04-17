Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Also streaming live

Trevor Healy Master’s Horn Recital

Trevor Healy, horn

Hyeyeon Seok, piano

……

Program

Rush Hour (2000) Paul Richards

1. Five o’clock Drive

2. Getting Nowhere

3. Open Road

Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, BMV 1008 (1720) Johann Sebastian Bach/arr. Daniel Katzen

I. Praeludium

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Minuet

VI. Gigue

Intermission

Concertino in E minor for Horn and Orchestra, Op. 45 (1806) Carl Maria von Weber

……

Trevor Healy is in the second year of his Master’s of Music degree at University of Wisconsin–Madison, studying with Daniel Grabois. Trevor is the hornist of the Wingra Wind Quintet, a faculty ensemble in residence at UW consisting primarily of its faculty members.

Born and raised just south of Rochester, NY, Trevor earned a Certificate of Advanced Achievement in Performance from Eastman Community Music School in 2018. This program included wind quintet and brass ensemble memberships, as well as private studies with Byron Johns, Lauren Becker, and Maura McCune-Corvington. Trevor was also a member of the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra from 2014 to 2018.

Trevor attended the Ohio State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Music Education in 2022 having studied with Bruce Henniss. At OSU, he performed in the Wind Symphony, Symphony Orchestra, and multiple chamber groups, including the Box Combo Wind Quintet. While living in Columbus, Trevor was 2nd horn of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and 4th horn of the Camarata Chamber Orchestra. He is currently 2nd horn of the Fox Valley Symphony and Principal horn of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. He was also a performer in a wind quintet for the 2021 International Double Reed Symposium. Next semester, Trevor will begin his Doctorate of Musical Arts at UW–Madison, continuing his studies with Daniel Grabois.

To date, one of Trevor’s most significant accomplishments is the following review written by jazz legend Max Robbins, who coincidentally is Trevor’s best friend of 10 years. He writes:

“Embark on an auditory odyssey as Trevor’s mellifluous timbre, reminiscent of a moonlit serenade, weaves through the ether like a silken thread spun by the muses themselves. He holds a complete mastery of dynamics, from hushed whispers that tiptoe across the senses to triumphant crescendos that shake the very foundations of the soul. With each unfolding phrase, the very fabric of reality shimmers and shifts, revealing glimpses of a timeless realm where music is not merely heard but experienced as a divine revelation. I haven’t heard him play in a while, so this is just my guess.”