Trevor Noah

press release: LOUD & CLEAR TOUR

Doors 7:00pm | Show 8:00pm

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Coliseum Box Office, Orpheum Theater Box Office, and The Sylvee Box Office. Hours vary by box office location. $85 | $69.50 | $55 | $39.50.

The Daily Show host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Born in South Africa during the end of apartheid, he often shares incisive social and political commentary on his Comedy Central The Daily Show platform and through his various stand-up specials and writing. In 2016, Trevor released his first book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which became an instant New York Times bestseller.