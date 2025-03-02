Trevor Stephenson & Clara Ozowski

Trevor Stephenson, Artistic Director of the Madison Bach Musicians, will bring his Viennese-style 18th-century fortepiano—the type of concert instrument on which Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn, and Schubert all performed—for this fascinating program of solo keyboard music and songs. Joining Mr. Stephenson for sets of Lieder by Schubert and Haydn is internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Clara Ozowski. Free event!