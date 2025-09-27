× Expand Mary Gordon Trevor Stephenson

media release: Harpsichordist Trevor Stephenson, artistic director of Madison Bach Musicians, will play a program of masterworks by J. S. Bach, G. F. Handel, D. Scarlatti, and J-P Rameau. For this concert, Mr. Stephenson will bring his 17th-century style Flemish harpsichord. As part of the program, he will discuss the music, the composers, and how this remarkable harpsichord was made by Norman Sheppard right here in Madison.

GRACE PRESENTS is a free monthly concert series that takes place in the historic Grace Episcopal Church on Madison’s Capitol Square. All concerts are at noon on Saturdays.

