press release: The splendor and musicality of this amazing instrument at Immanuel Lutheran, Madison, has recently been renovated, restored, and upgraded under the exceptional guidance and expertise of Trevor Stephenson, artistic director and founder of the Madison Bach Musicians.

Immanuel is excited to share the instrument with the Madison community by presenting Mr. Stephenson in a rededication harpsichord concert celebrating the restoration on Saturday, November 3, 7:00pm at Immanuel. A pre-concert interactive lecture discussing the instrument and rebuild will precede the concert starting at 6:30pm.

A freewill offering is appreciated at the concert. A brief reception will follow, all are welcome!