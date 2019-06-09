× Expand Kent Sweitzer Trevor Stephenson

press release: 18th-century fortepiano concert

Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven & Schubert

June 9, Sunday, 3 pm, at Historic Park Hall, Free Congregation of Sauk County, 307 Polk St., Sauk City

Admission $25, limited seating. Tickets in advance (trevor@trevorstephenson.com) and at the door. Information: trevorstephenson.com.

Fortepianist Trevor Stephenson, director of the Madison Bach Musicians, performs a program of masterworks by Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, and Schubert. Featured are four incredibly diverse takes on the tragic possibilities of C minor: Mozart, Fantasy in C minor, K. 457; Haydn, Sonata in C minor Hob. XVI:20; Beethoven, Sonata in C minor, Op. 13 Pathétique, and Schubert’s Piano Piece in E-flat (with a stormy central section in C minor). These sonorous depths will be counter-balanced with some light-hearted vignettes: Mozart’s hilarious Variations on “Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman” K. 265 (the tune known in English as “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”) and Haydn’s uproarious Sonata in G major Hob. XVI:39—as close as music comes to the screwball comedies of Cary Grant and The Marx Brothers. Dr. Stephenson will bring his replica five-octave Viennese-style fortepiano.