Trevor Stephenson & Sarah Brailey

media release: Mozart, Haydn, and Schubert—Music for Soprano and Fortepiano

Sarah Brailey, soprano and Trevor Stephenson, fortepiano

Madison Bach Musicians Artistic Director Trevor Stephenson will bring his eighteenth-century fortepiano for this program that explores the musical world of late-eighteenth and early-nineteenth century Vienna. GRAMMY Award winning soprano Sarah Brailey—faculty member of UW-Mead Witter School of Music will join Trevor for selections by Mozart, Haydn, and Schubert. Trevor will also play solo works by these three Classical masters and he will discuss how the fortepiano facilitates the articulation and clarity of pitch which helps bring the theatrical character of this music to life.

Update on the Grace Presents live stream

Our beloved videographer since 2020, Dave Alcorn, has moved to Pittsburgh to pursue a career opportunity as Director of Digital Marketing and Engagement for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. Please join us in thanking Dave for his years of committed support and expertise in providing pristine, high-quality documentation of the Grace Presents concert series, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when live concert attendance was not an option.

﻿For the time being, Grace Presents will pause its live-streaming service to focus on maintainging the highest quality experience for in-person concerts. Select concerts will still be audio-recorded by Bruce and Tim Kasprzyk. Stay tuned here for ways to access these recordings.

Enjoy the archive of Grace Presents livestreamed concerts at youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts.

Grace Presents is sustained by generous donations from members of the Madison and Dane County communities. Will you consider making a donation so we can keep supporting local musicians and presenting these high-quality, free concerts to the public?