Trevor: The Musical

8/14-22, at 7:30 pm 8/14-15 & 20-22 and 2 pm, 8/16.

media release: Wisconsin Premiere!

It’s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence in suburbia while dreaming of a life in show business. When a humiliating and cruel incident at school suddenly puts him in the wrong spotlight, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. Based on the film that inspired the Trevor Project, this deeply moving and funny story of self-discovery and the power of acceptance is about living your best life with a ton of passion… and a touch of pizzazz.