7:30 pm on 9/14 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/15-16, Comedy on State. $30.

media release: Trevor Wallace is a stand-up comedian, writer & actor. Wallace can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 billion views across his social media channels with a following of over 16 Million fans collectively. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed, and Complex to name a few. Wallace was also voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards.

Wallace has worked with prestigious brands such as, Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, G FUEL, OnePlus, Bumble, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy & many more. Wallace has also toured the U.S. performing at theaters, colleges and comedy clubs including the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. He sold over 60,000 tickets on his last theatre tour run.