media release: Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Trevor Wallace announced his 2025 The Alpha Beta Male tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour includes a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison, on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Trevor Wallace is a stand-up comedian, writer & actor. Wallace can be seen just about everywhere on the internet and has collectively built a digital thumbprint of over 2.5 Billion views across his social media channels with a following of over 16 Million fans collectively. Wallace has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, E! News, The L.A. Times, The New York Times, Ad Age, Business Insider, Men’s Health, Buzzfeed, and Complex to name a few. Wallace was also voted as a finalist for “Best in Comedy” at the 2020 Shorty Awards. Wallace has worked with prestigious brands such as, Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, G FUEL, OnePlus, Bumble, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy & many more. Wallace has also toured the U.S. performing at theaters, colleges and comedy clubs including the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, Moontower Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. This past year Trevor wrapped up his SOLD OUT Theater tour ‘Are you That Guy’ which was an international success. His first hour long special Pterodactyl, is now streaming on Prime Video.