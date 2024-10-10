media release: Join Nashville-based country music star Trey Taylor and 14th Senate District candidate Sarah Keyeski for a night of music, camaraderie, and support for a first time candidate! With the theme of "Rural Roots Rising" the focus of the evening is on uplifting our small towns in our politics and in music. Come out for a solo acoustic set from Trey and to hear from Sarah about this important campaign!

Trey Taylor is a singer, composer, public speaker, philanthropist, multi-instrumentalist (He plays over nine instruments) and a true entrepreneur in entertainment.

Sarah Keyeski is a mental health counselor and Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 14th Senate District. This district (which includes Spring Green!) is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the state under the newly redistricted maps.

Come to mingle at 6pm, and the music will start around 6:45pm.

Tickets starting at $25.