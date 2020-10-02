ONLINE: Triad Safety Conference

press release: Registration is now open for the 2020 Triad Conference! Due to Covid-19 we decided to hold a virtual conference rather than cancel it entirely. We have a terrific line up of topics and speakers with two scheduled for each Friday in October (2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) starting at 10:00 a.m.

The conference will begin with a keynote presentation by Bonnie Brandl, known across the nation for her work fighting elder abuse. And we will conclude the conference with a roundtable discussion about life in the Covid-19 era featuring Sri Mohan, an epidemiologist, Jennifer Fischer, a social worker, and Doug Giageos, a financial analyst and wealth manager. In between you will find a diverse set of topics ranging from understanding how police officers respond to mental health crises to using social media and the internet safely to the proper use of exterior cameras to surveill properties. There will be time for questions and answers either during or at the end of the presentations depending on the speakers' preferences.

To offset costs, we are charging $15 per ticket which entitles you to attend any or even all of the presentations. Continuing education hours are available. Be sure to check the box on the registration form if you would like the certificate. Due to the limits of our webinar platform, however, only 485 tickets are available. So please register early to assure yourself a place.

If you are ready to register, click here. For additional information, please read the flyer linked below or email mthomsen@rsvpdane.org with your question. A printable pdf conference flyer is available here, which includes the specific schedule.