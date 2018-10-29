Trial of the Century Rally

press release: Please Note: The time for his rally has changed to 2pm.

On October 29, 2018, 21 youth will confront the federal government at the #TrialoftheCentury in open court.

They are the #youthvgov plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States, and they allege that the U.S. government has knowingly violated their constitutional rights for over 50 years by contributing to climate change. They're asking for a science-based National Climate Recovery Plan. This plan would end the reign of fossil fuels and require the United States government to do its part to stop dangerous climate change for young people and all future generations.

These brave youth need your help.

Join us from the rally at the federal courthouse in Wisconsin to be a part of the #TrialoftheCentury and support these young climate warriors. Our freedom depends on a climate system that will sustain human life. Let's show the government that it has a duty to prepare and implement a Climate Recovery Plan to protect our basic and most fundamental rights!

Next planning meeting for this event will be on Monday, Oct. 22nd at 6 PM at First Unitarian Society at 900 University Bay Dr. Madison, WI.

For more information about this Rally in Madison, write to Harry at hmbennett@hotmail.com

For more information or to find the rally in a different state, visit www.youthvgov.org/october29

To get email updates from Our Children’s Trust, sign up here: www.youthvgov.org/join