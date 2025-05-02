5/2-11, at 7 pm Friday, 2:30 & 7 pm Saturday and 2:30 pm Sunday.

media release: The near future. The climate emergency is gathering pace, and the older generation is being judged. The jurors are children. But are they delivering justice – or just taking revenge? The Trials addresses the climate emergency and intergenerational conflict, as the jury of 12 to 17-year-olds hold the stage alongside three adult defendants. This play will spark discussion and debate on climate change, responsibility, and accountability.

*CONTENT WARNING: The Trials involves strong language, mild physical intimacy, a queer relationship, and a dystopian future where children can vote to sentence adults to death. For a more specific list of content presented in this play, please contact us.

For ages: 13 and up / Run time approx. 90 minutes