media release: By Nina Raine; directed by John Langs. Runs August 2 - September 27.

How well do we really know the people we love? The answer, inevitably: not nearly as well as we think. Take this family – creative, charismatic. Razor sharp in intellect and in tongue. It’s a routine they’ve been running forever, and with their once empty nest recently refilled, they’ve got every beat in its perfect place. Or so they think. For one son who is Deaf, a new world is opening; one his family has long locked away from him. If he walks into that world, can they hold onto their funny, dysfunctional dynamic? Should they? Family drama of the best variety – hilarious and fearless and messy, featuring a cast that will make you feel right at home. Runs August 2 - September 27.

Featuring: Joshua Castille, Jim DeVita, Maggie Cramer, Casey Hoekstra, Colleen Madden, Lindsay Welliver

American Sign Language will be used during portions of this production.*

This play is served with a hearty side of spicy language. Sensitive viewers please take note.