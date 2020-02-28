Tribute to John Prine

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Featuring:

Corey Mathew Hart (@Lost Lakes)

Derek Ramnarace (@Old Soul Society)

Kari Arnett

Andrew Hughes (@Tugg, @Andy Hughes & The Mighty Few)

Derek Pritzl

Josh Harty

Teddy Davenport

Backed by:

Joe Burbach (@The Grasshoppers)

Paul Metz (@The Mascot Theory)

Mark Noxon (formerly of @Wheelhouse, @The Lucas Cates Band)

Cory Swadley

The Lower 5th will close the close the night as a tribute to the late great @Luke Jorgensen

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
