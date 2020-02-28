Tribute to John Prine
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Featuring:
Corey Mathew Hart (@Lost Lakes)
Derek Ramnarace (@Old Soul Society)
Kari Arnett
Andrew Hughes (@Tugg, @Andy Hughes & The Mighty Few)
Derek Pritzl
Josh Harty
Teddy Davenport
Backed by:
Joe Burbach (@The Grasshoppers)
Paul Metz (@The Mascot Theory)
Mark Noxon (formerly of @Wheelhouse, @The Lucas Cates Band)
Cory Swadley
The Lower 5th will close the close the night as a tribute to the late great @Luke Jorgensen
