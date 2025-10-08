Tribute to Marc I. Nieto

media release: The Wisconsin Veterans Museum has opened a temporary exhibit to remember a Wisconsin sailor killed in the bombing of the USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Yemini port of Aden on October 12, 2000. Seventeen crewmembers perished in the terrorist attack, and among them was Engineman 2nd Class Marc I. Nieto of Fond du Lac.

Every veteran is a story, and Nieto’s is especially tragic as he was less than two weeks away from separating from service. With a civilian job awaiting him once he left the Navy and his recent engagement to a fellow shipmate, his death poignantly reminds us of the sacrifices servicemembers and their families make in defense of our nation.

On view are his uniform, medals, and hull fragment of the damaged USS Cole presented to Nieto’s family by the commanding officer of the USS Cole. Accompanying the exhibit is a tribute video created by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum that details Nieto’s story from a memoir by his mother, a scrapbook, and images donated to the museum. The exhibit and video are also available on the museum website. The exhibit will be on view through October 18th and available online indefinitely.