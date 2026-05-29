Tribute to Michael Pressman

media release: The city of Madison, Madison Parks, and the Midvale Heights Community Association (MHCA) will present a special honor this spring to longtime MHCA neighborhood baseball commissioner Michael Pressman. Pressman is being honored for his 30 years of volunteer service teaching nearly 3,000 children about playing baseball, working together, and having fun. The recognition acknowledges how his efforts not only benefited the children who participated in the games but also contributed to the civic health of the entire community.

A civic recognition award will be delivered, and a rare tribute will be announced on the first day of the 2026 season for the Midvale Heights Community Association's Youth Baseball League. District 11 Alder Bill Tishler, Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp and MHCA President Joy Cardin will present the honor to Michael Pressman on Tuesday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m. at Oak Park Heights Park, 641 Hilltop Drive, Madison, 53711 prior to the opening pitch of the first game.

The community is invited and individuals and families who have participated in Midvale Heights youth baseball are encouraged to attend.