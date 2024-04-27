Tricia Alexander, Jim Gary, Wattle & Daub

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

TRICIA ALEXANDER Joy-filled, uplifting and inspiring are some of the words used to describe Tricia’s music and performance – which ranges from soothing and deeply spiritual to social commentary and humor.

Tricia moves between jazz, blues and folk, spoken word & music, original compositions re-interpreted cover tunes – and she does it all with seamless grace.

WATTLE & DAUB’s authentic acoustic voice is rooted in their passion for the power of the folk music tradition. From the heart of the midwest, in northern Illinois, husband and wife singer-songwriters, Tim and Susan Mocarski are dedicated to keeping folk culture alive and kicking through participation, social commentary, and entertainment.

JIM GARY is an acoustic singer/songwriter. He grew up in southeastern Michigan listening to all the great sounds of the ‘60s – Motown, Beatles, and all those great Jimmy Webb songs. He now lives in the Chicago area.

Picking up a guitar at age 14, he started learning chords and moved on to fingerpicking the songs of John Denver, Jim Croce, Harry Chapin, James Taylor, and Gordon Lightfoot. In the years since then, Jim continued to write, perform, and record music, releasing several albums and EPs along the way.

Jim Gary is a Kerrville New Folk Finalist and an award-winning songwriter (Great River Folk Fest) who writes songs of wit and wisdom in whatever genre strikes his fancy. His 6 albums representing over 70 original songs contain a variety of styles but always a firm commitment to lyrics and images that will move you!