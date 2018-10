press release: Kids in costume are invited to visit 20 Monroe Street businesses for treats on Sunday, October 28 from noon to 4:00. This year there will also be a Dog Costume Parade starting at 2:00 at Michael’s Frozen Custard, 2531 Monroe Street. Preregistration is required, and the $10 fee will benefit the Dane County Humane Society. For details please go to www.monroestreetmadison.com.