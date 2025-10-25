Trick or Treat

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Trick or Treat at the ballpark!

What’s Happening:

7 Trunk-or-Treat Stations

Coco on the Video Board

Pumpkin Painting

Bobbing for Apples

Kid Zone Inflatables

Costume Contest (1st Place Prize!)

Full concessions with adult beverages

FREE!

Bring the whole family for a night of Halloween fun at the ballpark! 

RSVP through website link.

Info

Kids & Family
Halloween, Movies
608-246-4277
