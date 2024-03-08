$15

media release: Triflemore is a transatlantic folk duo, including one from small-town America and the other from the northernmost islands of Scotland, creating progressive folk with flavors of vintage British Isles folk baroque and Celtic.

From the first line of poetry written, melody sewn together, all the way to exploring new spaces to share words and notes, they savor the creation of connection. Music influences include José González, Nick Drake, Sandy Denny, Máire Brennan, Karen Matheson, Tony McManus, Bon Iver, and Antoine Dufour.