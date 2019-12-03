Trifles and Overtones
Falconbridge Players
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Two short plays from 1916 about having the awareness to see the deeper truths within, presented as theatrical workshops by Falconbridge Players.
Featuring the talents of Anne Asher, Marie Freese, Peggy Hurley, Annie Jay, Laura Kochanowski, Christian Neuhaus, Ned O'Reilly, and Sarah Whelan.
Free and open to the public.
