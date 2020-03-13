Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
press release: With its favorite holiday right around the corner, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and performances throughout the Madison area in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The community is invited to meet these exceptional dancers and teachers at all Trinity events.
