Performance at 10 a.m.; Free lessons: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

press release: Join Trinity Academy of Irish Dance for FREE dance lessons and performances. The community is invited to meet Trinity’s exceptional dancers and teachers at these fun, family-friendly events. The dancers will sign autographs, pose for selfies, teach guests Irish dance steps, as well as perform.

Trinity invites those who are interested to participate and learn! Any dancer can schedule a FREE CLASS drop in during regular class times by visiting our website or calling to schedule. Trinity Studios: Waunakee (1340 Montondon Ave.) is located at Monticello Square in Savannah Village.