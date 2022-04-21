media release: It’s everything you expect, but like nothing you’d imagine. A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance-form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace. Minutes into watching the awe-inspiring precision of its dancers, TIDC expands whatever notions you may have about Irish dance, revealing its limitless possibilities through a performing arts lens.

Meet the artist! Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A session in the theater with the artist.