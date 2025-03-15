Trinity Irish Dancers

media release: Get ready for a high-energy showcase that will leave you breathless! The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, founded by the visionary Mark Howard in 1982, has not only shaped the lives of over 10,000 students but has also redefined the art of Irish dance. For nearly four decades, this celebrated institution with roots in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison has broken competitive records and dazzled audiences worldwide. In this performance, you’ll witness the incredible talent of Trinity students, some as young as 3.5 years old, as they bring traditional Irish steps and vibrant choreography to life on stage.

Don’t miss your chance to see why this show always draws a packed house! Registration is not required.