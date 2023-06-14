media release: Free | No ticket required

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the newly formed Trio Collage (Iva Ugrcic, flute; James Waldo, cello; Alyona Waldo, piano) seeks to champion historical and contemporary chamber works featuring the unique sonorities of flute, cello, and piano. The musicians are highly sought after as performers, educators, and arts entrepreneurs, with professional affiliations to core Madison performing arts organizations such as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Overture Center, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music, and Edgewood College.

Program:

Trio for flute, cello, and piano, Op. 45 Louise Farrenc (1804-1875)

I. Allegro deciso

II. Andante

III. Scherzo – vivace

IV. Finale – presto

Serenade, Op. 50 Laura Netzel (1839-1927)

Trio for violin, cello, and piano, Op. 49 Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

I. Molto Allegro agitato

II. Andante con molto tranquillo

III. Scherzo. Leggiero e vivace

IV. Finale. Allegro assai appassionato