Trio Collage
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Free | No ticket required
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the newly formed Trio Collage (Iva Ugrcic, flute; James Waldo, cello; Alyona Waldo, piano) seeks to champion historical and contemporary chamber works featuring the unique sonorities of flute, cello, and piano. The musicians are highly sought after as performers, educators, and arts entrepreneurs, with professional affiliations to core Madison performing arts organizations such as the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Overture Center, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Mead Witter School of Music, and Edgewood College.
Program:
Trio for flute, cello, and piano, Op. 45 Louise Farrenc (1804-1875)
I. Allegro deciso
II. Andante
III. Scherzo – vivace
IV. Finale – presto
Serenade, Op. 50 Laura Netzel (1839-1927)
Trio for violin, cello, and piano, Op. 49 Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
I. Molto Allegro agitato
II. Andante con molto tranquillo
III. Scherzo. Leggiero e vivace
IV. Finale. Allegro assai appassionato