TRio, Raised on Journey (Journey tribute), Retro Specz
Pooley's 5441 High Crossing Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: The Boxcar Summer Block Party is back this Saturday on the Pooley’s Patio!!! Three great area bands take the stage at 6pm to raise money and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. Admission is open to the public and $10 at the door. We look forward to seeing everyone come out to support a great local cause
Music