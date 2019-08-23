Trio Soleil
Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
×
Joanne Kirkland
Trio Soleil
press release: Cognac-Infused jazzacana with a Crescent City Tinge. Jacoba Epstein sings Parisian ballads in impeccable French along with American jazz standards and adds soulful accordion and luscious violin. Kevin Clark sings and holds down the groove with righteous string bass. Maury Smith adds guitar and vocals and offers his original tunes to the mix.
Info
Brix 340, Waunakee 340 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Music