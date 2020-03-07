× Expand Joanne Kirkland Trio Soleil

press release: Trio Soleil features Cognac-Infused Jazzacana with a Crescent City Tinge. Jacoba Epstein sings Parisian ballads in impeccable French along with American jazz standards and adds soulful accordion and luscious violin. Kevin Clark sings and holds down the groove with righteous string bass. Maury Smith adds guitar and vocals and offers his original tunes to the mix. Donations benefit Backyard Mosaic Women's Project.