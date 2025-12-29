media release: Community Organizations Promoting the Arts (COPA) invites the public to a powerful evening of music, culture, and solidarity at “Ukrainian Christmas – Songs and Carols,” a special fundraising concert benefiting Help Heroes of Ukraine, on Friday, January 2, 2026, beginning at 7:00 PM at the COPA Arts Campus in Fitchburg.

The evening will feature a live performance by Trioda, an acclaimed band from Ukraine known for blending contemporary sound with deep-rooted Ukrainian musical traditions. Through song and storytelling, with local band member Elvis Olensky, Trioda brings audiences a moving celebration of Ukrainian Christmas music while honoring resilience, heritage, and hope.

Proceeds from the event will support Help Heroes of Ukraine, an organization providing critical aid and assistance to those impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The fundraiser offers the Madison-area community an opportunity to come together in solidarity while experiencing an inspiring cultural performance.

“Music has always been a powerful way to connect people across borders,” said Katy Sticha, Friends of COPA board member. “This event brings together art, compassion, and community support at a time when it truly matters.”

The concert takes place at the COPA Arts Campus, home to Community Organizations Promoting the Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering artists and arts organizations by providing space, resources, and opportunities that foster creativity and collaboration.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $35. Community members are encouraged to attend, share the event, and help amplify support for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

https://www.youtube.com/@Triodaband/featured