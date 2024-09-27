media release: One of the most versatile and creatively daring artists in hip-hop today, Trippie Redd announced his 2024 tour with dates across the U.S. this fall. The limited five-date run, produced by Live Nation, includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Trippie Redd makes music that’s both wildly experimental and massively appealing. Since delivering his debut mixtape A Love Letter to You in 2017, the multi-platinum-selling, chart-topping rapper, singer/songwriter has continually defied genre boundaries, embedding his melodic take on rap with frenetic elements of rock-and-roll and heavy metal. And with his penetrating lyrics and nuanced but hard-hitting vocal performance, the 23-year-old Ohio native matches that endless ingenuity with a powerfully raw emotional impact.

Racking up over 30 billion streams to date and having seven consecutive projects land in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Trippie Redd has evolved from budding Soundcloud rapper to a global powerhouse. Not only has he collaborated with some of today’s biggest names in music including Drake, Future, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Travis Barker, Illenium, Marshmello and more, but he also made his acting debut during an episode of Lil Dicky’s critically acclaimed DAVE followed by an appearance on Machine Gun Kelly’s Good Mourning. His 2021 album, Trip At Knight featuring single “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, brought a #1 debut on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and went on to amass over 3 billion streams, while his Mansion Musik mixtape followed, earlier this year, landing a #1 debut on the same chart. Named one of the ‘Top 50 Most Streamed Rappers on Spotify,’ Trippie Redd plans to continue to break boundaries and cement his status as one of the best in the game.