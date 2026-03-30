media release: Join Arts + Literature Laboratory for the launch of The Triptych Project, a powerful new poetry initiative led by Madison poet laureate Steven Espada Dawson.

This special reading brings together five emerging, justice-impacted poets—KV Severallevels, Deshawn McKinney, Lily Someson, Andrew Chi Keong Yim, and juj e lepe—for an evening of urgent, necessary, and deeply human work.

The Triptych Project centers the realities of mass incarceration in Wisconsin, with particular attention to its disproportionate impact on American BIPOC communities. Through poetry, this initiative creates space for storytelling, reflection, and resistance.

This reading is the first of three interconnected events, which will also include:

•A writing workshop for justice-impacted community members, led by a nationally recognized poet

•A radio-hosted reading of poetry written by currently incarcerated writers

Come listen. Come witness. Come be part of a community engaging art as a force for care.