press release: American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan’s formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history. 11:30am Dinner Seating and 1:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).