Tritonus Guitar Trio

press release: Madison Classical Guitar Society is hosting three Hungarian guitarists on July 7 at The Gates of Heaven synagogue as part of our summer concert series. The trio are winners of many prestigious awards including the GFA International Ensemble Competition in 2019. More info at:

https://tritonusguitartrio.com/home

https://www.madisoncgs.org/

$20 requested donation for general public, and $10 for past and present MCGS members. Please give if you can and consider re-upping your membership if you've registered in the past. The support is appreciated and this is shaping up to be quite an active summer season!

This project is supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. This project is also funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.