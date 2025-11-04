Trivi-AHHH!

media release: Halloween might be over, but that doesn't mean it’s time to put away the costumes!

PBS Wisconsin and Premier Trivia are calling all PBS nerds and trivia fans alike for a night of trivia, with a fun twist! Support your local public television station and celebrate some of PBS's most iconic characters and shows with a free PBS-themed trivia night, complete with a costume contest and a specialty cocktail or two, mixed up by our friends at The Cardinal Bar.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite PBS character for a chance to win some free PBS Wisconsin swag and score bonus points for their respective trivia team. So grab your costumes, binge-watch some of your favorite PBS shows and bring your friends to The Cardinal Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 4, for a night full of fun and nostalgia.