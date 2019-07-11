Trivia at the Museum

press release: THIS EVENT IS FREE FOR MUSEUM MEMBERS | $10 NON-MEMBERS

Come to the museum and test your trivia knowledge! Teams will work together to answer trivia questions or they can “call a curator” for help. Happy hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Contact: visitor.curator@dva.wisconsin. gov Phone: 608-264-7663

Website: https://www.wisvetsmuseum.com/ event/trivia-night-sept-12-2/? event_date=2019-07-11