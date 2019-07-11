Trivia at the Museum
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: THIS EVENT IS FREE FOR MUSEUM MEMBERS | $10 NON-MEMBERS
Come to the museum and test your trivia knowledge! Teams will work together to answer trivia questions or they can “call a curator” for help. Happy hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Contact: visitor.curator@dva.wisconsin.
Website: https://www.wisvetsmuseum.com/
Info
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Recreation