Trivia at the Museum

press release: THURSDAY, MAY 9, 6:30 – 8:00 P.M.

Come to the museum and test your trivia knowledge! Teams will work together to answer trivia questions or they can “call a curator” for help. This event is free and anyone is welcome to participate. Happy hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with trivia to follow at 7:00 p.m.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Starting in June, this event will be free for Museum Members | $10 Non-Members.