media release: Join us at the Farley Center for a delightful afternoon of Trivia Game Day* focusing on Peace, Justice & Sustainability. Put your knowledge to the test and learn interesting facts about these important topics while having a great time!

For those who would like to contribute, we invite you to bring a charcuterie board filled with locally sourced ingredients. Let's share the joy of sustainable, delicious food together.

As a token of our appreciation, all participants who bring a charcuterie board will receive a Farley Center t-shirt, mug and tote!

We believe in spreading awareness about Peace, Justice & Sustainability and this trivia game day is just one of the ways we can engage and educate ourselves in a fun setting on a winter day.

Mark your calendars! See you there!

*Long time Volunteer Katrina Krueger will be organizing the Game Day Trivia game. Thank you Katrina!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/3565136667077859