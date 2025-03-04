media release: Test Your Knowledge on Tuesday Nights at The Kickback!

Trivia Night is here! Join us every Tuesday night at The Kickback for an evening of fun, laughter, and brain-busting questions. We’ve partnered with Premier Trivia, Wisconsin’s go-to for exciting trivia games, to bring you a night you won’t want to miss!

Every Tuesday, starting at 6:30 PM, The Kickback – 7622 Lisa Ln, Middleton

Gather your friends, form a team, or play solo—trivia is for everyone! Compete across a variety of categories, test your smarts, and maybe even win some prizes. Don’t forget to grab some snacks and drinks from our bar while you’re here to keep the good times rolling.