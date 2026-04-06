media release: Calling all witches, wizards, and Muggles!

Join us at Liberty Station Madison for a Harry Potter–Themed Trivia Night on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:00 PM.

40 questions (twice our usual trivia), all based on the original book series

Gift cards awarded to the top 3 teams

Featuring categories like:

Magical Objects, Fantastic Beasts, Famous Wizards, Magizoology, Wand Lore, Herbology and many more!

Grab your team and test your Hogwarts knowledge.

Reservations welcome—call now to save your spot. 608-286-1019.