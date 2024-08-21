media release: Grab your friends and join us at DeForest Area Public Library on Wednesday, August 21 for a fun night of pop culture trivia, snacks, and mocktails!

There will be four rounds of pub-style trivia along with bonus, half-time, and final questions. Questions will represent various fandoms and will feature pop culture categories including movies, TV, music, books, and video games. The winning team will take home tickets to MadEx, the Madison Comic & Pop Culture Expo that is taking place the weekend of September 14-15 at the Alliant Energy Center!

Teams can earn bonus points by coming in cosplay, AND the individual with the best cosplay (voted on by library staff) will win a prize!

We’ll have a variety of refreshments including different themed mocktails.

Registration is required as seats are limited. Teams can have between 2 to 6 people each. Please include your team name and the number of people on your team when registering. You can register on the library's website (link below).

Trivia will start promptly at 6:00 pm. The Community Room will be opened at 5:30 p.m. for teams to start gathering.

Event Link: https://www.deforestlibrary. org/trivia-mocktails-night